Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Fluor Facility & Plant Services, Tim Bowersock and Joe Fleming to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Gatlin Voelker PLLC on behalf of Jason Jones. The case is 1:23-cv-00039, Jones v. Fluor Facility & Plant Services, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 24, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Jones

Plaintiffs

Gatlin Voelker, PLLC

defendants

Fluor Facility & Plant Services, Inc.

Joe Fleming

Tim Bowersock

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination