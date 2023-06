New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US and Kody Domestic II Inc. were sued Monday in Maryland District Court over an allegedly defective product. The suit was brought pro se by Rodney B. Jones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01581, Jones v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

June 14, 2023, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Rodney B. Jones

defendants

FCA US LLC

Kody Domestic II, Inc.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product