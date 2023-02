Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Empower Benefits Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of Jonathan Tyler Jones. The case is 8:23-cv-00334, Jones v. Empower Benefits, Inc.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 11:59 AM