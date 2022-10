Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lucero Wollam PLLC on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by DeSimone Law Office on behalf of Calverie A. Jones. The case is 4:22-cv-03738, Jones v. Dolgencorp of Texas, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 1:57 PM