New Suit - Consumer

Credit Bureau Services, Equifax and other defendants were sued Friday in Illinois Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit, brought by the Agruss Law Firm on behalf of Aaron Jones, accuses Credit Bureau Services and other defendants of trying to collect a debt that the plaintiff does not owe, and accuses Equifax of inaccurately reporting the alleged debt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01773, Jones v. Credit Bureau Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Jones

Plaintiffs

Agruss Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Equifax Information Services, LLC

Cac Financial Corp.

Credit Bureau Services, LLC

Merchants Credit, LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws