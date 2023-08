Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Coborn's Inc. and Irving John Keefe to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney William L. French on behalf of a customer claiming racial profiling. The case is 0:23-cv-02382, Jones v. Coborn's Incorporated et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 07, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

James Lee Jones

Plaintiffs

William L. French, Attorney At Law

defendants

Coborn's Incorporated

Irving John Keefe

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation