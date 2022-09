New Suit - Employment

Cleveland Clinic was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race and gender, was filed by Julius L. Carter Co. on behalf of Catherine Jones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01551, Jones v. Cleveland Clinic et al.

Health Care

September 01, 2022, 9:03 PM