New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Best Storage Center, Mayer LLP, Hanover Insurance and other defendants were hit with a privacy class action Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit arises from underlying litigation brought by plaintiff Terence Jones accusing Best Storage of auctioning off his goods without consent. The class action accuses the defendants of accessing Jones' and similarly situated individuals' personal information and posting it online without consent, as well as fabricating personal documents in connection with underlying cases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01636, Jones v. Cheairs et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 4:04 PM