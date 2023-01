Who Got The Work

Mark L. Sabey of Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman has entered an appearance for Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado and Centura Health Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Dec. 14 in Colorado District Court by Albrechta & Albrechta on behalf of Tracy Jones. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix, is 1:22-cv-03225, Jones v. Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado et al.

Health Care

January 30, 2023, 4:19 AM