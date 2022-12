Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to lawyer Donnise DeSouza Webb of Carnival Cruise Lines to fend off a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 14 in Florida Southern District Court by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Teresa Jones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr., is 1:22-cv-23725, Jones v. Carnival Corporation.