Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and Sutton Bank were sued Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws. The lawsuit was filed by Terrell Marshall Law Group on behalf of Jerry Jones, who claims that the defendants failed properly investigate an unauthorized electronic transfer of $11,000. The suit further contends that the defendants error resolution procedures violate the Electronic Funds Transfer Act by placing the burden of proving proof of the unauthorized transfer on the consumer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02441, Jones v. Block Inc et al.

May 19, 2023, 4:57 AM

Jerry Jones

Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC

Block Inc

Sutton Bank

