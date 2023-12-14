Who Got The Work

Scott D. Piper of Harris Beach has entered an appearance for Better Than Pants in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-09508, Jones v. Better Than Pants, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 14, 2023, 8:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Damon Jones

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Better Than Pants, LLC

defendant counsels

Harris Beach

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA