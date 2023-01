New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bed Bath & Beyond was hit with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Consumer Protection Legal, Chestnut Cambronne P.A. and Lockridge Grindal Nauen on behalf of users accusing the company of using session replay software to track and record their online activity without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00082, Jones v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.