John T. Rouse of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for Bayview Loan Servicing, Community Loan Servicing LLC and MERS Corp Holdings Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed on March 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Keisha Jones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-01185, Jones v. Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

May 04, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Keisha Jones

defendants

United States Department of Agriculture

Alameda Patterson

And All Others

Annette Stembridge

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

Bonnie Prayor

Brian Kemp

Candice Broce

Carrollton Sheriff Department

Chris Carr

Christopher Patterson

Community Loan Servicing LLC

David Applegate

Department of Children and Family Services

Department of Justice

Deputy Liz Graham

Douglas County Commissioners

Gavin Macphail

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Gmac

Igor Stephens

Joel Goldman

Judge Alton Johnson11

Judge Cynthia Adams

Judge Peggy Walker

Judge William Duffey, Jr.

Judge William McClain

Marsha Fudge

Mers Corp Holdings Inc

Michael J. Register

Natures Point Home Owners Association

Randell Jackson

Romona Jackson Jones

Rubin Lublin LLC

Ryan Leonard

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

Sfroc Georgia LLC

Sheriff Terry Langley

Sheriff Tim Pounds

Stephen Tryon

Tamara Oyinloyne

Tammy Howard

The State of Georgia

Tyler Harper

United States Department of Interior

Victor Harrison

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation