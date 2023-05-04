Who Got The Work

John T. Rouse of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for Bayview Loan Servicing, Community Loan Servicing LLC and MERS Corp Holdings Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed on March 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Keisha Jones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-01185, Jones v. Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Agriculture

May 04, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation