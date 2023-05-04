Who Got The Work
John T. Rouse of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for Bayview Loan Servicing, Community Loan Servicing LLC and MERS Corp Holdings Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed on March 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Keisha Jones. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Geraghty, is 1:23-cv-01185, Jones v. Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC et al.
May 04, 2023, 5:57 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- United States Department of Agriculture
- Alameda Patterson
- And All Others
- Annette Stembridge
- Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
- Bonnie Prayor
- Brian Kemp
- Candice Broce
- Carrollton Sheriff Department
- Chris Carr
- Christopher Patterson
- Community Loan Servicing LLC
- David Applegate
- Department of Children and Family Services
- Department of Justice
- Deputy Liz Graham
- Douglas County Commissioners
- Gavin Macphail
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation
- Gmac
- Igor Stephens
- Joel Goldman
- Judge Alton Johnson11
- Judge Cynthia Adams
- Judge Peggy Walker
- Judge William Duffey, Jr.
- Judge William McClain
- Marsha Fudge
- Mers Corp Holdings Inc
- Michael J. Register
- Natures Point Home Owners Association
- Randell Jackson
- Romona Jackson Jones
- Rubin Lublin LLC
- Ryan Leonard
- Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
- Sfroc Georgia LLC
- Sheriff Terry Langley
- Sheriff Tim Pounds
- Stephen Tryon
- Tamara Oyinloyne
- Tammy Howard
- The State of Georgia
- Tyler Harper
- United States Department of Interior
- Victor Harrison
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation