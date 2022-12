Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough removed a lawsuit against AT&T and Robert Blane Bartley to North Carolina Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorneys Philip A. Mullins and Mark D. Locklear on behalf of Ron Christopher Jones. The case is 7:22-cv-00221, Jones v. Bartley et al.