New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was hit with a consumer class action on Aug. 4 accusing the bank of illegally enrolling customers in savings accounts, checking accounts, credit and debit cards, and other banking products without the customers' knowledge or consent. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan and Girard Sharp LLP in North Carolina Western District Court, claims that BofA employees were motivated to open unauthorized accounts due to unrealistic sales quotas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00491, Jones v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 4:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Mia Jones

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, N.A.

