Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Offices William J. Ferren & Associates on Monday removed a lawsuit against Atlas Container Corporation and Andre A. Waite to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by LaRosa Law on behalf of Darrimas Jones. The case is 2:22-cv-03737, Jones v. Atlas Container Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 19, 2022, 4:50 PM