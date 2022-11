New Suit - Consumer Class Action

ARC Automotive, Hyundai and Kia were slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Shindler Anderson Goplerud & Weese and Lockridge Grindal Nauen, is part of a wave of cases alleging that ARC airbag inflators can rupture and dispel metal shrapnel during a crash. The case is 4:22-cv-00397, Jones v. ARC Automotive Inc. et al.