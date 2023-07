Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Worthe Hanson & Worthe on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Airlines to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of M. Azhar Asadi on behalf of Kimberly Jones, who allegedly tore her ACL after her leg became stuck between a seat cushion and a reclined seat one row up. The case is 2:23-cv-05569, Jones v. American Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Jones

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Worthe Hanson And Worthe Alc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims