Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan & Akins on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against American Airlines to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Williams Law Group on behalf of Andrew Jones, who was allegedly singled out for not wearing a mask on a flight based on his race. The case is 1:23-cv-20130, Jones v. American Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 11, 2023, 7:06 PM