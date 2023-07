Who Got The Work

Michael Reed of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Alfa Laval Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 23 in Texas Southern District Court by attorney Roy V. Washington on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, is 4:23-cv-01885, Jones v. Alfa Laval, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandon M. Jones

Plaintiffs

Roy V. Washington, Esq.

defendants

Alfa Laval, Inc.

Alfa Layal, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination