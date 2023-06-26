Who Got The Work

Marla N. Presley of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Advance Stores Co. Inc. in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 11 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Glazer Saad Anderson, brings claims on behalf of a former assistant store manager who contends that the company failed to protect him from racist and threatening behavior from white customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers, is 3:23-cv-00385, Jones v. Advance Stores Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 4:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Jones

Plaintiffs

Glazer Saad Anderson

defendants

Advance Stores Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute