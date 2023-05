New Suit - Employment

Advance Auto Parts was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Glazer Saad Anderson on behalf of a plaintiff claiming he received no protection from white customers who verbally and physically assaulted him due to racial animus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00385, Jones v. Advance Stores Company, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Jones

defendants

Advance Stores Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute