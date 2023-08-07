Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Acuren Inspection to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Monarch Law on behalf of a former lab technician who was fired after testing positive for cannabis; according to the complaint, the termination violates the Connecticut Palliative Use of Marijuana Act because a doctor prescribed cannabis for pain management after the plaintiff underwent spinal fusion surgery. The case is 3:23-cv-01054, Jones v. Acuren Inspection Inc.

Cannabis

August 07, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Clark B Jones

defendants

Acuren Inspection, Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination