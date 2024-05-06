Who Got The Work

Karl Neumann of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Refresco Beverages US Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed March 21 in Washington Western District Court by Summit Law Group on behalf of Jones Soda Co., accuses the defendant of failing to meet industry standards for its 'Lemoncocco' products. According to the complaint the drinks had an off-flavor and were unsaleable. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:24-cv-00385, Jones Soda Co. (USA) Inc. v. Refresco Beverages US, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 06, 2024, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Jones Soda Co USA Inc

Jones Soda Co. (USA) Inc.

Plaintiffs

Summit Law Group

defendants

Refresco Beverages US Inc

Refresco Beverages US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract