Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Post & Schell on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Mutual of Omaha Insurance, a financial services company offering life insurance policies, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by pro se by Alfreda Jones-Singleton in 1:22-cv-06249, Jones-Singleton v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 9:42 AM