Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Elk Lighting, Travelers and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Neal Law Firm and Chester A. Bradley III & Associates on behalf of Dennis Milton Jones, Sherrill Lindsey Jones and Cricket Allyssah Jones, alleges that Sherrill Lindsey Jones was pierced by glass shards when she picked up the defendants' glass vase to check the price tag while shopping and the vase exploded. The case is 3:23-cv-00370, Jones et al. v. Vidrios San Miquel S.L. et al.

Property & Casualty

March 22, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Milton Jones

Sherrill Lindsey Jones

Plaintiffs

Neal Law Firm

Chester A Bradley Iii & Assoc

defendants

Elk Lighting, Inc.

Paul Michael

Travelers Indemnity Co of America

Vidrios San Miquel, S.L.

Westfield Insurance Co

defendant counsels

Degan Blanchard Nash

Travelers Ins Co (man)

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims