Diane M. Saunders, shareholder at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, has entered an appearance for UGO Logistics, Henry Emele and Kara Emele in a pending employment class action. The complaint, over allegedly unpaid overtime premiums, was filed Feb. 23 in Massachusetts District Court by Muller Law and Carpenter & Zuckerman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald L. Cabell, is 1:23-cv-10438, Jones et al v. Ugo Logistics, LLC et al.
Transportation & Logistics
April 10, 2023, 10:02 AM