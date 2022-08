Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Thomason on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims, was filed by Dowden, Worley, Jewell & Olswing on behalf of Alexis Jones and Leslie Jones. The case is 2:22-cv-02541, Jones et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 12:49 PM