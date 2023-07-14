Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harbor Freight Tools USA to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Paul Knopf Bigger on behalf of Christy Jones and Jimmie Jones, alleges that Jimmie Jones was injured by a Bauer 8A Angle Grinder which he purchased without an auxiliary handle from a 'clearance' section at a Harbor Freight store. According to the complaint, while Jones was cutting a piece of metal, the grinder kicked back and fell onto his foot. The case is 1:23-cv-00186, Jones et al. v. Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Christy Jones

Jimmie Jones

defendants

Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims