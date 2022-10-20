Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a defamation and civil rights lawsuit against Georgetown College and the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Kyle T. Thompson and other counsel on behalf of former Georgetown president William A. Jones and members of his family. Jones accuses the defendants of conspiring to portray him as a sexual predator despite his being cleared of sexual assault charges by law enforcement, resulting in his ouster and making him an unemployable 'social pariah.' Jones further asserts that members of his family have suffered abuse due to the weight of the allegations as well, including his wife losing her job, and his daughter being targeted by fraternity members with racial slurs and a potential 'gang' assault in front of a Civil War cannon located on campus. The case is 3:22-cv-00058, Jones et al v. Georgetown College et al.

Kentucky

October 20, 2022, 3:08 PM