Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kinchen, Walker, Bienvenu, Bargas & Reed on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Geico, an auto insurance company, to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over a disputed settlement agreement arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Miguel A. Elias APLC on behalf of Tyrone Jones and Joseph McCrory. The case is 3:22-cv-00916, Jones et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company.