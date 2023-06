News From Law.com

Bristol Myers Squibb claims in a suit filed in U.S. District Court in Trenton, New Jersey, that a federal program empowering Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices is a "faux negotiation" that allows the government to set prices. The suit, filed by Jones Day, follows previous legal challenges to the program from Merck and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2023, 3:16 PM

