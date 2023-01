News From Law.com

On Wednesday, Jones Day announced its Atlanta office is getting a new partner straight from the Georgia Supreme Court. Former Georgia Supreme Court judge David Nahmias will head Jones Day's investigations and white collar defense practice in Atlanta following his over ten years at the court. Additionally, he spent almost another 15 years at the U.S. Department of Justice before being appointed to the Supreme Court.

Government

January 25, 2023, 8:00 AM