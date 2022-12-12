Jones Day Recruits 7 Supreme Court Clerks | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Jones Day continues its streak of recruiting young talent from the U.S. Supreme Court, this year adding seven clerks from the October 2021 term. All of them have come from the conservative side of the court. New hires Alexa Baltes, Louis Capozzi III, Michael Heckmann and John Henry Thompson will all be based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, while T. Elliot Gaiser will be based in Columbus, Shelby Baird Smith in Pittsburgh, and Sarah Welch in Cleveland.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 12, 2022, 2:05 PM