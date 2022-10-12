Jones Day, Perkins Coie Rake In Legal Bills From Key Pa. Cam...

News From Law.com

With November elections less than one month away, campaign finance reports to state authorities are showing a fuller picture of how much law firms have reaped in legal fees from providing legal counsel to the four Pennsylvania candidates running for statewide office. Senatorial hopefuls Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano have together spent more than half a million in legal services ahead of the 2022 midterms, campaign records show.

Legal Services

October 12, 2022, 4:31 PM