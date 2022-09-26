Jones Day, OMelveny, Venable and Katten Score Experienced Go...

News From Law.com

Four major law firms in the D.C. area—Jones Day, Venable, O'Melveny & Myers, and Katten Muchin Rosenman—have all brought in former government lawyers to further strengthen their various financial and corporate benches. Jonathan Gould, former chief counsel of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has joined Jones Day. DOJ alumni AnnaLou Tirol joins O'Melveny from FinCEN. Michael Pedone rejoins Venable from Maryland governor Larry Hogan's office. At Katten, Danette Edwards has arrived from the SEC's Enforcement Division.

