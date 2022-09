News From Law.com

Jones Day hired new partners for its real estate and business and tort litigation practices in Miami as the firm aims to strengthen its transactional and litigation capabilities in South Florida and globally. Litigator Eric Lundt is a former shareholder at GrayRobinson, and real estate attorney Ryan Girnun is a former partner at DLA Piper.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 15, 2022, 6:30 PM