Who Got The Work

Benjamin P. McCallen of Willkie Farr & Gallagher has entered an appearance for Near Intelligence Inc., a privacy-led data intelligence platform, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 29 in California Central District Court by Goddard Law on behalf of Jonathan Zorio, Near's former chief revenue officer, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for voicing his concerns about the company's publication of misleading statements regarding its violation of data compliance regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella A. Oliver, is 2:23-cv-08206, Jonathan Zorio v. Near North America, Inc. et al.

Technology

November 13, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Zorio

Plaintiffs

Goddard Law PLLC

Goddard Law, PLLC

defendants

Near Intelligence, Inc.

Near Intelligence Holdings, Inc.

Near North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination