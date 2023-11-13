Benjamin P. McCallen of Willkie Farr & Gallagher has entered an appearance for Near Intelligence Inc., a privacy-led data intelligence platform, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 29 in California Central District Court by Goddard Law on behalf of Jonathan Zorio, Near's former chief revenue officer, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for voicing his concerns about the company's publication of misleading statements regarding its violation of data compliance regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella A. Oliver, is 2:23-cv-08206, Jonathan Zorio v. Near North America, Inc. et al.
Technology
November 13, 2023, 10:24 AM