Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas announced that they have acquired a New York-based commercial litigation firm, Lupkin PLLC. Lupkin PLLC is headed by high-profile litigator Jonathan Lupkin, who will join the firm as partner and chair of the firm's commercial litigation practice. Lupkin will be joined by counsel Michael Smith, his partner at Lupkin PLLC.

September 05, 2024, 1:45 PM