Brandon Sylvia of Rutan & Tucker has entered an appearance for Green Messengers Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed June 22 in California Northern District Court by the Haines Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery drivers who contend that they were not provided with proper meal or rest breaks and claim that they were not fully compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, is 3:23-cv-03100, Jonathan Ibarra et al v. Green Messengers, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 27, 2023, 6:30 AM