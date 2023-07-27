Who Got The Work

Brandon Sylvia of Rutan & Tucker has entered an appearance for Green Messengers Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed June 22 in California Northern District Court by the Haines Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery drivers who contend that they were not provided with proper meal or rest breaks and claim that they were not fully compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, is 3:23-cv-03100, Jonathan Ibarra et al v. Green Messengers, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Nestor

Jonathan Ibarra

Boren Osher And Luftman LLP

Haines Law Group

defendants

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

1-50 Does

Green Messengers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Rutan & Tucker

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches