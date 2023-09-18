Who Got The Work

Farella Braun + Martel partners James L. Day and Winston Liaw have stepped in as defense counsel to Adobe in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed on Aug. 1 in California Central District Court by Dickinson Wright and Schiffer APC on behalf of Jonathan E. Jaffe, targets the defendant over the 'content credentials' feature included in its Creative Cloud software product. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R. Wilner, is 2:23-cv-06224, Jonathan E. Jaffe v. Adobe, Inc.

Technology

September 18, 2023, 7:23 AM

