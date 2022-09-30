Who Got The Work

Kelly Albright and Hannah Bensen of Jones Day have entered appearances for Experian Information Solutions Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed Aug. 16 in California Central District Court by Los Angeles Legal Solutions on behalf of Jon P. Felderman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:22-cv-05813, Jon P. Felderman v. U.S. Bank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 7:26 AM