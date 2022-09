Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Wells Fargo to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Edelson Lechtzin LLP and attorney Daniel Feder on behalf of California-based mortgage consultants for the defendant who allegedly did not receive commissions or bonuses due to them. The case is 8:22-cv-01777, Jon Levin v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.