Nicholas O. Zotti of Litchfield Cavo has entered an appearance for Just Kids Dental in a pending data breach class action in relation to a cyberattack that occurred in Aug. 2023. The suit, filed Sept. 26 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Mason LLP and Pendley, Baudin & Coffin, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information and genetic information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick, is 3:23-cv-01370, Jolla et al v. Acadia Health, LLC.
Health Care
November 10, 2023, 1:00 PM