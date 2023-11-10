Who Got The Work

Nicholas O. Zotti of Litchfield Cavo has entered an appearance for Just Kids Dental in a pending data breach class action in relation to a cyberattack that occurred in Aug. 2023. The suit, filed Sept. 26 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Mason LLP and Pendley, Baudin & Coffin, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information and genetic information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick, is 3:23-cv-01370, Jolla et al v. Acadia Health, LLC.

Health Care

November 10, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Carliyah Bracken

Latris Jolla

Plaintiffs

Mason LLP

Pendley, Baudin & Coffin

defendants

Acadia Health, LLC

Acadia Health, LLC d/b/a Just Kids Dental

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract