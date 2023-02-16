Joint Insurance Fund Is Not an Insurer, Court Rules in Nearl...

News From Law.com

An insurance company is obligated to pay a $1.18 million wrongful death settlement after the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that it can't compel a municipal joint insurance fund to contribute. An insurance policy with Star Insurance Co. provided coverage to Long Branch after other insurance coverage is exhausted, but the liability protection provided by the city's membership in Statewide Insurance Fund is self-insurance, which does not trigger that clause in the Star policy, the Supreme Court ruled.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 2:48 PM