New Suit

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service were hit with a tax lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The court action was filed by the Law Office of James P. Baker on behalf of Joint Industry Board of Trustees of the U.A. Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. The case is 3:23-cv-01666, Joint Industry Board of Trustees of the U.A. Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union v. Internal Revenue Service et al.

Government

April 07, 2023, 8:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Joint Industry Board of Trustees of the U.A. Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union

Plaintiffs

Baker McKenzie

defendants

Department Of The Treasury

Internal Revenue Service

United States of America

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute