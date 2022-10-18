Joining Lowenstein, Crypto Lawyer and Entrepreneur Predicts ...

News From Law.com

Last week, Lowenstein Sandler announced the hiring of New York partner Bryan Reyhani to its investment management and Lowenstein crypto practices. Reyhani said he anticipates rising demand for counsel among Lowenstein's cryptocurrency clients as the SEC and FINRA regulate the industry through enforcement actions. But drawing from his experience as an entrepreneur and former board member of several publicly traded companies, Reyhani said he also believes Lowenstein's crypto practice will see rising activity from entrepreneurs hoping to capitalize on the crypto winter.

