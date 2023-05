New Suit - Employment

Home Depot was sued Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the ADA and the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was filed by Shellist Lazarz Slobin on behalf of a former electrical master trade specialist who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking an accommodation for his disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01638, Joiner v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Joiner

Plaintiffs

Shellist Lazarz Slobin LLP

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act