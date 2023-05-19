Who Got The Work

Walmart has turned to Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion partner James E. DeFranco as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed April 3 in Illinois Southern District Court by Hipskind & McAninch on behalf of Candee Johnston, a customer who asserts that she was injured when a box fell on her head at a Walmart store. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, is 3:23-cv-01108, Johnston v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 8:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Candee Johnston

Plaintiffs

Hipskind & Mcaninch, LLC

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rynearson Suess Et Al, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims